Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Declines By 32.6%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 14th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 168,117 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 199,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Cardio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $5.49.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

