Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Decreases By 47.3%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ CELZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.83. 48,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.