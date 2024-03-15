Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Increases By 116.3%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dave Trading Up 11.0 %
NASDAQ:DAVEW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
Dave Company Profile
