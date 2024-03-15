Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Increases By 116.3%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dave Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:DAVEW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Dave Company Profile

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial service online platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members understand their spending and savings habits and learn better financial management; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account and avoid a fee; and Side Hustle, a job application portal.

