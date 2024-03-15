Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 123.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the February 14th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
