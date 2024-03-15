Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Rises By 23.5%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance
Shares of AQWA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.
Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
