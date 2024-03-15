Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Rises By 23.5%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of AQWA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.