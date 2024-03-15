Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Drops By 34.2%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 17,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.