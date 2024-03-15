Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Drops By 34.2%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 17,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.