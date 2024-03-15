Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Expands By 47.2%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $80.19 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.