Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Expands By 29.4%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

KRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 96,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,213. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

