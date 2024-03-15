Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Expands By 147.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.8 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mahindra & Mahindra
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.