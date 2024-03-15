Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Expands By 147.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.8 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.