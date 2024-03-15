Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Decreases By 17.9%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Stock Performance

MDGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Medigus has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

