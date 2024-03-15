Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Declines By 17.8%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,190. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.