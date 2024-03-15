Short Interest in PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Declines By 17.8%

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 986,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 1,199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,862.0 days.
PeptiDream Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPTDF remained flat at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. PeptiDream has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
PeptiDream Company Profile
