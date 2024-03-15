Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Declines By 55.0%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $426,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 257,243 shares during the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

XPDBW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

