Short Interest in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Drops By 16.6%

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 1,485,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Rithm Capital last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RITM. B. Riley increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

