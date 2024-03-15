Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Rises By 37.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,139. The company has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.