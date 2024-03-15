Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Rises By 37.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,139. The company has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
