Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 15.6%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 139,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOHU

Sohu.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 18,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.