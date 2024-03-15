Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Rises By 123.6%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the February 14th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T Stamp by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Stock Performance

T Stamp stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

