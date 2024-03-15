Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Increases By 88.7%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TDK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 9,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018. TDK has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TDK will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

