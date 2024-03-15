Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Decreases By 15.7%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 969,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 211,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after buying an additional 469,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 718,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 1,499,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 198,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after buying an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

