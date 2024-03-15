Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Declines By 21.8%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company.

Honest Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Honest

HNST stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.41. 264,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,839. Honest has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 149,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

