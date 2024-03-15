Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Drops By 52.9%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of Ucommune International as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ucommune International Price Performance

UK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 105,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

