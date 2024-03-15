Short Interest in University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Rises By 100.0%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
University Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS UNIB remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. University Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.70.
University Bancorp Company Profile
