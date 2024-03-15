Short Interest in University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Rises By 100.0%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

University Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNIB remained flat at $13.70 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. University Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.