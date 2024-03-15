Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Grows By 29.1%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vitalhub Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:VHIBF traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93.
Vitalhub Company Profile
