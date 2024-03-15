Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Grows By 29.1%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vitalhub Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:VHIBF traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

