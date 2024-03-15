Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Declines By 27.9%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 14th total of 3,320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. Viva Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure analysis of protein, and SPR technology; and PROTAC/molecular glue services.

