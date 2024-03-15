Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Declines By 27.9%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 14th total of 3,320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Viva Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. Viva Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
