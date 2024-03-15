SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 223,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $375,040. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 20.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 44.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

