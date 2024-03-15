Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.69

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $100.64, with a volume of 138426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
