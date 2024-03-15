SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

