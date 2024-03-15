Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,080,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.