Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

