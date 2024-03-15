SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 10,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $169.72. 38,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $183.93.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

