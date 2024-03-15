SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 30,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 204,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.79.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $594,254. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

