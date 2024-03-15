Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.55

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.55 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 78870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.