Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 5.7 %

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

