Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.