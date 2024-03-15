SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.32

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 268442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.