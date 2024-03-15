SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.68. Approximately 775,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,655,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 122,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

