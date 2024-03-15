SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.28. SolarWinds shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 182,527 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

