SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $7.87. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 13,498,194 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,842. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

