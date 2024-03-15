Sourceless Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $207.84 million and approximately $6,283.49 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005682 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,347.99 or 0.99829100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00999277 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,543.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

