SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $41.97 during trading on Friday. 1,386,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,579. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

