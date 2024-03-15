SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.09

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 40496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

