SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,486 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 2,839,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,326. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

