Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,946.25 ($89.00).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.90) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.43) to GBX 3,520 ($45.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital cut Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,318 ($42.51) on Friday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,551.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,432.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,372.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,642.86%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

