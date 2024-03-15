Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.12

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 296873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

