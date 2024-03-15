SR Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 18th (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 18th. SR Bancorp had issued 9,055,172 shares in its IPO on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $90,551,720 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SR Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth $217,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

