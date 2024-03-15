STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director Aimee S. Weisner Purchases 1,750 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.83. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

