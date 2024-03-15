Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

