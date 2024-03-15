Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$49.17 and a 1-year high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.73.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7338893 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

