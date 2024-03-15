Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

