Stephanie R. Leniski Sells 300 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $19,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $262,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

